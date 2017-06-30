16 Tonne Forklift Driver / Warehouse Attendant

Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Aberdeenshire,Scotland
Salary
£0 to £13 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Trade Jobs
Job ID
595892
Posted on
Friday, June 30, 2017 - 5:59am
About the Role:Our Client are urgently seeking 16 Tonne Forklift Drivers for their site in Portlethen for a 6 month contract starting ASAP:
- MUST have a 16 tonne forklift driver certificate
- MUST have at least 3 years of proven experience with SAP
- Assisting with good receipt and dispatch, unloading incoming goods
- Storage and rotation in yard and warehouse
- Imputing goods receipt and dispatch into SAP.
- Prepare and record equipment and materials for delivery to clients and third parties
- Prepare documentation in line with company legislation policies and procedures
- Competent in the operation of Forklifts and Cranes
- Awareness and competent in mechanical handling (LOLER), Manual handlin, HS&E activities
- Starting ASAP
- 6 Month contract
- Based in Portlethen
- £13 per hour
- Hours: 08:00am - 5:00pm
ONLY Candidates who have a 16 tonne forklift certificate and proven 3years + experience of using SAP highlighted in their CV will be considered.
