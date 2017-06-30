16 Tonne Forklift Driver / Warehouse Attendant

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeenshire,Scotland Salary £0 to £13 Per year Job Type Contract Category Trade Jobs Job ID 595892 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our Client are urgently seeking 16 Tonne Forklift Drivers for their site in Portlethen for a 6 month contract starting ASAP:



- MUST have a 16 tonne forklift driver certificate

- MUST have at least 3 years of proven experience with SAP

- Assisting with good receipt and dispatch, unloading incoming goods

- Storage and rotation in yard and warehouse

- Imputing goods receipt and dispatch into SAP.

- Prepare and record equipment and materials for delivery to clients and third parties

- Prepare documentation in line with company legislation policies and procedures

- Competent in the operation of Forklifts and Cranes

- Awareness and competent in mechanical handling (LOLER), Manual handlin, HS&E activities

- Starting ASAP

- 6 Month contract

- Based in Portlethen

- £13 per hour

- Hours: 08:00am - 5:00pm



ONLY Candidates who have a 16 tonne forklift certificate and proven 3years + experience of using SAP highlighted in their CV will be considered.

