17339 - Project Leader II

About the Role:

My client a large Upstream Oil & Gas Company is looking for a Project Manager to hire for a 12 month contract.

Rate: $30-$32 hourly

Contract: 12 months

Schedule: M-F 40 hours

Location: Jacksonville, FL.

Start: ASAP

Requirements:

* Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or Business from an accredited university or college (OR a High School Diploma / GED with a minimum of 4 years of experience in a Project Management role)* Minimum of 3 years of experience in a project management, engineering or manufacturing role* Significant Project, Construction, Field Engineering and / or Contract Management experience in Power or Oil & Gas industry* SAP experience* Six Sigma training

Job Details:

* Primary customer contact* Resolve specification and commercial issues, manage correspondence, provide periodic updates, ensure customer satisfaction, and negotiate / coordinate as appropriate.* Manage the financial performance of assigned the project or components.* Ensure on-time delivery in accordance with contract.* Manage project risk issues including receivables, claims, contract changes, margin enhancement, and effective project closeout.* Lead project team through contract reviews to identify & manage risks, monitor financial and operational performance against the agreed timescales, and initiates corrective action where appropriate.* Responsibility for managing OTR matrix teams including Engineering, Manufacturing, Sourcing, Logistics, Finance and Services.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.