17339 - Project Leader II

About the Role:
My client a large Upstream Oil & Gas Company is looking for a Project Manager to hire for a 12 month contract.
Rate: $30-$32 hourly
Contract: 12 months
Schedule: M-F 40 hours
Location: Jacksonville, FL.
Start: ASAP
Requirements:
* Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or Business from an accredited university or college (OR a High School Diploma / GED with a minimum of 4 years of experience in a Project Management role)
* Minimum of 3 years of experience in a project management, engineering or manufacturing role
* Significant Project, Construction, Field Engineering and / or Contract Management experience in Power or Oil & Gas industry
* SAP experience
* Six Sigma training
Job Details:
* Primary customer contact
* Resolve specification and commercial issues, manage correspondence, provide periodic updates, ensure customer satisfaction, and negotiate / coordinate as appropriate.
* Manage the financial performance of assigned the project or components.
* Ensure on-time delivery in accordance with contract.
* Manage project risk issues including receivables, claims, contract changes, margin enhancement, and effective project closeout.
* Lead project team through contract reviews to identify & manage risks, monitor financial and operational performance against the agreed timescales, and initiates corrective action where appropriate.
* Responsibility for managing OTR matrix teams including Engineering, Manufacturing, Sourcing, Logistics, Finance and Services.
