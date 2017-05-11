Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Birmingham,West Midlands,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID
561544
Posted on
Wednesday, May 10, 2017 - 3:16am
About the Role:
Good morning,
My client in central Birmingham urgently requires a 1st / 2nd Line Support Analyst for an 2 month initial contract.
Skills/experience required
* Windows 7 experience
* Active directory
* Office exchange
If you're interested in this position please reply ASAP with your availability, hourly rate and updated CV.
We also offer a referral scheme at g2 so if you know anyone else who might be interested please forward on my details.
Kind regards
Stella
