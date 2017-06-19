2D & 3D AutoCAD Designer

About the Role:

The Role:

producing 2D CAD Drawings using AutoCad. Must have experience in Building Services and Structural drawings. Applicant should be able to plan own workload, work well in a team, be prepared to discuss design issues and offer their advice and experience.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.