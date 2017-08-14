Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Bristol,City of Bristol,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID
614298
Posted on
Monday, August 14, 2017 - 4:34am
About the Role:
Good afternoon,
My client in Bristol urgently requires a 2nd Line Support Analyst for an initial 6 week contract (potential to extend or move into a permanent role afterwards).
Skills/experience
* 2nd Line experience
My client are interviewing todaytomorrow to start immediately.
If you're interested in this position please reply ASAP with you availability, rate and CV.
We also offer a referral scheme at g2 so if you know anyone else who might be interested please forward on my details.
Kind regards,
Stella
Apply