About the Role:
The Role:
FIRCROFT- Saudi is looking for 3G RNO Engineer with the below criteria:-
3G RF Optimization Engineer minimum 5years experience on Huawei 3G system.
Job Description:
* 3G RF Optimization CS & PS Huawei latest RAN version (e.g RAN 16, RAN17)
* Daily monitoring Key Performance Indicator of network based on hourly/daily counters
* Troubleshooting and optimizing of network, change parameters in order to improve the KPI
* Site acceptance check for new sites and expansions.
* Perform New feature/Parameter trials
* Benchmarking for KPIs
* Performing and Analyzing drive test, generating reports with recommendations.
* Event live monitoring.
* Database manipulation to make various reports
* Provision of technical support and expertise to Customer where required, and to colleagues
* Progressing to assist / train Junior Engineers, giving on the job training
* Analyze the KPI's traffic statistics and monitor and troubleshoot the network including DCCH blocking rate, PCCH, call drop rate, call setup rate… etc.
* Follow up with the customer complaints issues and give recommendations.
* Analyz data collected by drive testers and perform required modifications and KPI changes such as (not limited to): RSCP, Ec/N0, RSSI, RTWP, SIR, throughput, drop rate, Soft handover parameters ,Call setup rate, latency, neighbors list, jitter, link budget, antennas azimuth and antennas tilt
Essential Skills / Experience:
* Requires Bachelor Degree in Telecommunications, Electronic Engineering or other related scientific or technical discipline
* Strong RF Optimization experience - proven track record within a similar role
* A minimum of 5 years 3G experience within a similar RF Optimization role - on Huawei system
* Extensive knowledge of defining 3G RF parameters and doing feature trials
* Knowledge of RF test equipment such as TEMS and Actix, data collection methodology, and data analysis
* Experience of a variety of radio planning tool
* Good understanding and grasp of English language, both spoken and written
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.