Company
Energy Jobline
Category
Management Jobs
Job ID
578778
Posted on
Sunday, June 4, 2017 - 2:02am
About the Role:
I am recruiting for an Account Manager for an American owned Speciality Chemical manufacturer to be based in Germany (working from home) and to be responsible for North Eastern Europe.
Candidates require the following:
10 years Account management and Business Development Experience.
Fluent English and German Speaker.
Russian an added bonus as this is looking after the North Eastern part of Europe.
Able to travel 50% of time.
Background in Benzoates and Intermediates.
You will interface and communicate with internal teams as well as partner with Business Development to introduce new products to existing or new customers within their account portfolio. You will own the relationship with the customer and will foster the creation of multi-level and multi-functional intercompany relationships.
You will be very good at identifying the needs and wants of the customer consistently delivers annual goals.
Responsibilities:
Develops, gains approval for, and champions annual account plans. Build, coordinate and maintain multi-level and multi-functional intercompany relationships with accounts and as well as internal teams. Obtain and disseminate product forecasts, service needs and key trends at the account. Meet or exceed annual goals within the account base and maximize sales result (market contribution) by optimization of: Customer mix, regional spread and segmenting according to end markets. As required, document customer call reports, industry information, and development opportunities in CRM. Develop detailed knowledge and understanding of product line technology, competitive environment and industry structure. Continuously provide meaningful information pertaining to this data to marketing and pricing teams. Understand market segmentation and unique value proposition of products to extract optimal value for our offering. Investigate and identify growth opportunities for new and existing products and customers as requested by the marketing team and in line with business unit goals. In partnership with the Pricing Team - recommend, negotiate and implement pricing strategy as agreed with the sales director and the VP/GM of the business unit. Provide feedback to the marketing team regarding marketing collateral needs and utilize said collateral at the accounts. Understand availability, value and cost of internal capabilities that add to the offering beyond just the product alone.
Please send your CV to firaz.hameed@airswift.com if interested.
