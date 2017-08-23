Accountant

About the Role:

The Role:

Reconcile and analyze balance sheets for assigned cost centers.

Prepare and review monthly journal entries for posting to General Ledger

Complete recurring journal vouchers in a timely manner as required by the monthly close schedule.

Prepare Revenue Summary and create related billing entry into JDE.

Perform balance sheet and income statement review for assigned cost centers

Prepare Budvar reports

Prepare Client invoices

Collect Client receivables

Budget and Forecast preparation

Perform internal control assessment and internal and external audit preparation

Assist the Tax & Accounting Supervisor to administer the Fiscal general accounting activities as required.

Other duties as assigned.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Bachelor's Degree in Accounting or Master's Degree in related field

4 years' experience in accounting in oil & gas industry is an advantage

Good command of English and computer literacy



About Fircroft:

