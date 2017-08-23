Accountant

About the Role:
The Role:
Reconcile and analyze balance sheets for assigned cost centers.
Prepare and review monthly journal entries for posting to General Ledger
Complete recurring journal vouchers in a timely manner as required by the monthly close schedule.
Prepare Revenue Summary and create related billing entry into JDE.
Perform balance sheet and income statement review for assigned cost centers
Prepare Budvar reports
Prepare Client invoices
Collect Client receivables
Budget and Forecast preparation
Perform internal control assessment and internal and external audit preparation
Assist the Tax & Accounting Supervisor to administer the Fiscal general accounting activities as required.
Other duties as assigned.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Bachelor's Degree in Accounting or Master's Degree in related field
4 years' experience in accounting in oil & gas industry is an advantage
Good command of English and computer literacy
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide.