About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Accountant - Accounts Payable, based in Aberdeen
Responsibilities will include:
Weekly review of new invoice submissions, carry out check runs for invoice voidance and communicate reason for reject
Monitor overdue invoices and follow up with the business reviewer/approver to resolve the issue preventing payment
Engage with Supply Chain to resolve SAP error reporting and PO Exception issues, eg USERID, PO GRIR, OLA queries etc
Support contract specialists in closing out open disputed invoices, ie reconciliation, identify appropriate invoice submission process
Provide back-up for the administration of the Corporate Credit Card process including new applications/limit increases
Update SAP Master data changes for corporate card to minimise bank file feed errors and vendor paymenmts
Provide information for SAP Master Vendor Data changes for invoices procesasing
Engage in project work relating to Accounts Payable function and 'Procure to Pay', eg MOC implementation and training for business users
Process Vendor Account application in liaison with Supply Chain
Provide ad-hoc Audit Request Support
Experience
SAP experience for SAP FI and MM Modules
Accounts Payable Processing: Epay, Ipay, ERS, Backflush
Strong process knowledge: Procure to Pay and Accounts Payable Reconciliation
Qualifications
Part qualified Accountant or
Development role candidate studying towards professional qualification or
Educated to Higher Standard
Contract position
