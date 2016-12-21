Accountant (Contract 3 months)

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £16 to £17 Per hour Job Type Contract Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs Job ID 505801 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are seeking an experienced Management Accountant for an initial 3 month contract commencing asap



Professional accountancy qualification eg. CIMA, CA, ACCA or studying towards a qualification or qualified by experience.

Minimum two years Accounting experience.

1 year Management Accounting Experience

Very good computer skills with knowledge of Microsoft Office products.

Good working experience with various Accounts packages.

Previous use of Microsoft Navison Accounts package.





Main duties:



Preparation of business line schedules

Analysis and review of cost centre spend against budget

Overhead allocations

Prepare Fixed Asset Schedules

Management of Fixed Asset approval forms

Fixed Asset Expenditure Analysis

Vat Reconciliations

Analysis of monthly accruals

Review and posting of prepayments

Responsibility for project provision balance sheet reconciliation

Assist with preparation of the Management Accounts and monthly reporting

Provide cover for other members if the accounts team

Any other ad hoc tasks as required by the Financial Controller





