Accountant (Contract 3 months)

Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£16 to £17 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Job ID
505801
Posted on
Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 4:50am
About the Role:We are seeking an experienced Management Accountant for an initial 3 month contract commencing asap
Professional accountancy qualification eg. CIMA, CA, ACCA or studying towards a qualification or qualified by experience.
Minimum two years Accounting experience.
1 year Management Accounting Experience
Very good computer skills with knowledge of Microsoft Office products.
Good working experience with various Accounts packages.
Previous use of Microsoft Navison Accounts package.
Main duties:
Preparation of business line schedules
Analysis and review of cost centre spend against budget
Overhead allocations
Prepare Fixed Asset Schedules
Management of Fixed Asset approval forms
Fixed Asset Expenditure Analysis
Vat Reconciliations
Analysis of monthly accruals
Review and posting of prepayments
Responsibility for project provision balance sheet reconciliation
Assist with preparation of the Management Accounts and monthly reporting
Provide cover for other members if the accounts team
Any other ad hoc tasks as required by the Financial Controller
