Accounts/Administration Assistant

About the Role:

Work Scoope to include but not limited to:

* Administration of fuel cards issued within the business, including reporting on a weekly basis to projects to highlight fuel card expenditure and report any irregularities and chase responses from projects on these matters.* Supporting with the administration of the invoice register and reporting to projects and assisting with resolving queries relating to invoices on hold and awaiting to be processed by accounts payable.* Raising Sundry Invoices* Setting up and maintaining the fleet tracker database and reporting on vehicle locations, vehicles being used outside of standard working patterns and driver behaviours as and when required* Create, maintain and distribute a headcount report to show staff allocations on projects* To assist with Timenet administration* To assist with the processing of travel bookings (train, rail, hire cars and accommodation) for the business* To assist with month end journal entries for cost reallocations* To assist with reviewing all employee expense claims are in line with policy* Provide support as and when required for Powerpoint presentations* Provide telephone answering support as and when required* General Admin duties (photocopying / scanning / filing etc.)* Any other ad hoc duties relating to finance / admin of T&D business

Previous experience of working in an office environment is essential and you should have or be able to demonstrate the following:

* Demonstrable experience in similar role with basic accounting experience - familiar with inputting journals ( Dr's / Cr's ) etc* An understanding of office administration processes and practices.* Demonstrable Experience MS Office programmes including : Outlook , Excel, Word , Sharepoint and Powerpoint* Excellent written and verbal communication skills* Can woork effectivley within a team environment team and have a good work ethic* Excellent timekeeper

