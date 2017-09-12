Admin Associate

About the Role:
Administration Associate
Location: Elmendorf, TX
Position Type: Contract (1 Year)
Schedule: Mon- Fri 45 Hours per week
Job Overview
Progressive Global Energy are working alongside one of the biggest Oil & Gas companies in the world just now and we are looking for Admin Associates to join the team in Elmendorf, TX. This is a perfect opportunity for someone who has 1-2 years experience in this sector and are looking to progress their career.
Responsibilities
Reports to and receives assignments, instructions, and direction from the Supervisor
Works in close supervision with manager
Performs simple, routine and repetitive administrative functions.
Performs other duties and activities as directed.
Experience using Office and Excel is a must
0-2 years experience
The ideal candidate must be able to work under pressure and able to work in a team environment helping develop improved work processes for the organisation.
Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.