Administrative Assistant - HSE

About the Role:

Performs a variety of research functions and uses computer programs to produce reports, spreadsheets and presentations.

Carries out varied assigned tasks requiring knowledge of office protocol and demonstrates an understanding of the organization, programs and procedures related to the work of the office.

Coordinates and sets up meetings and conferences, arranges travel and works on special projects.

Maintains schedules of a variety of team members.

Sets up and maintains manual and electronic filing systems.

Maintain office supplies and other materials required for department's or project's activities.

Answers the telephone, takes and relays messages and addresses routine and non-critical issues or routes to appropriate person.

Coordinates and processes general administrative work such as timesheets, vacation requests, supply requisitions, etc.

Photocopies, faxes and scans documents as required.

Assures effective mail and package distribution.

Assists HSE Manager and team with general administrative requests.

Performs additional assignments under supervisor's direction.

High school diploma, or G.E.D. equivalent, plus a minimum of 3 or more years of related administrative experience is required.

Ability to work in a dynamic environment on an active construction site with multiple interruptions and changing priorities throughout the day is required. Computer proficiency and intermediate knowledge of Microsoft Office (specifically MS Excel, Word, and Outlook) and other related software skills are required.

Advanced skills in operating a personal computer, various printers, fax machine, scanner and other office equipment are necessary.

Must possess strong organizational, multitasking, attention to detail, and interpersonal skills.

Must be able to work well with all levels of internal management and staff, as well as clients.

Ability to read and comprehend instructions and to write correspondence and memos

Must have strong communication skills, both written and verbal.

3-5 years of experience in HSE administration within the construction or energy infrastructure industry is preferred.

In-depth knowledge of business procedures, letter and report formats.

Able to effectively present information to co-workers and general public.

Demonstrated ability to work independently on multiple project with limited supervision is desirable.

Above average organizational skills

Positive attitude and willingness to contribute to a team-based environment.

Job Overview:Our Health Safety & Environmental (HSE) Administrative Assistant provides administrative support in all capacities to the HSE team in accordance with the established policies and procedures at our project site environment. As an integral part of the team, this role is responsible, but not limited to the following:Key Responsibilities/Accountabilities:Basic Qualifications:Desired/Preferred Qualifications:Physical Requirements:NP=Not Present, O=Occasionally (0-33%), F=Frequently (34-66%), C=Constantly (67-100%)StandingWalkingSittingPushingPullingClimbingNPBalancingBendingStoopingKneelingCrouchingCrawlingNPReachingHandlingFingeringFeelingVisionHearingLifting (lbs)Carrying (lbs)0-100-1010-2510-2525-5025-50Company Overview:CB&I (NYSE: CBI) is a leading provider of technology and infrastructure for the energy industry. With over 125 years of experience and the expertise of more than 40,000 employees, CB&I provides reliable solutions to our customers around the world while maintaining a relentless focus on safety and an uncompromising standard of quality.Our complete, balanced and integrated business model is unmatched in the industry. CB&I can provide any or all of the major services and products our customers require, resulting in streamlined project delivery and better cost and schedule certainty. Our integrated model gives CB&I the industry's most complete supply chain solution, enabling us to serve the largest projects in the world .