Administrative Support - MAXIMO

Urgently searching for an Administrative professional with MAXIMO experience.

This will be a 6+ month contract position for an Oil and Gas company in Ingleside, TX.

Candidates must be located in Ingleside as relocation packages will not be offered.

* Gathers, compiles, organizes and performs analysis of data utilized in planning, design, analysis, bench-marking and performance evaluation of EOR Automation Team.* Provides support for the job scheduling, job logistics and material procurement process including on-site review* Coordinates and assists with financial and operational reports for EOR Automation

* 2+ years of Administrative support experience* Strong systems/software aptitude, including proficiency with MS Office suite* Ability to learn quickly and work with minimal supervision* Fluctuations in workloads will require some overtime* Creative thinker with a desire to challenge conventional thinking with the ability to implement new ideas and processes* Strong analytical and problem solving capabilities with the ability to make technically and economically sound recommendations with incomplete information* Excellent time management skills with ability to manage multiple assignments concurrently and meet tight deadlines* Must be a team player with strong interpersonal skills with experience working in a multi-discipline team environment

* 2+ years Oil and Gas experience* Associate/ Bachelor Degree in a technical discipline or relevant field of study* Experience with MAXIMO

