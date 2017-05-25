Company
Amec Foster Wheeler
Location
Malaysia,Far East
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Administration Jobs
Job ID
571948
Posted on
Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 6:56am
About the Role:
Amec Foster Wheeler has an opportunity for an Administrator. There is an increased thrust to deliver our services for the growing Asian market. As a result of this, Commercial Department operation is expanding and evolving to manage the challenges of regional projects that continue to pose challenges in offering our services through a global talent pool.
* Type, format and proofread memoranda, more complex reports, letters, charts, graphs and e-mail messages using word processing, spreadsheet and data management applications
* Maintain records and files in hard copy and / or automated data base format; answer and screen telephone calls, handle inquires or direct them to the appropriate information source
* Perform a variety of accounting-related clerical duties, checks records, prepare invoices, vouchers and posts records, etc
* Compile accurate data to prepares reports as needed
* Handle routine and / or more complex maintenance requests / complaints or coordinate with building vendors for more complex requests / complaints involving janitorial, electrical, Internet service, etc
* Order and maintains office supplies
* Assist / coordinate moving and storage of office furniture and equipment
* Set-up conference / training rooms for meetings
* Make meeting and travel arrangements as required for multiple staff
* Handle routine and sometimes more complex inquiries and information requests
* Prepare and process paperwork necessary for purchase orders, invoice payment, expense reports, etc
* Ensure that office supplies are adequate and equipment is in proper working order
* Perform more complex office duties as requested
* Assist and help mentor junior level administrative personnel; extensive contact with employees, clients, subcontractors, vendors and service personnel
* Interact with more senior level staff and employees on a regular basis
