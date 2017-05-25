About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler has an opportunity for an Administrator. There is an increased thrust to deliver our services for the growing Asian market. As a result of this, Commercial Department operation is expanding and evolving to manage the challenges of regional projects that continue to pose challenges in offering our services through a global talent pool.

* Type, format and proofread memoranda, more complex reports, letters, charts, graphs and e-mail messages using word processing, spreadsheet and data management applications* Maintain records and files in hard copy and / or automated data base format; answer and screen telephone calls, handle inquires or direct them to the appropriate information source* Perform a variety of accounting-related clerical duties, checks records, prepare invoices, vouchers and posts records, etc* Compile accurate data to prepares reports as needed* Handle routine and / or more complex maintenance requests / complaints or coordinate with building vendors for more complex requests / complaints involving janitorial, electrical, Internet service, etc* Order and maintains office supplies* Assist / coordinate moving and storage of office furniture and equipment* Set-up conference / training rooms for meetings* Make meeting and travel arrangements as required for multiple staff* Handle routine and sometimes more complex inquiries and information requests* Prepare and process paperwork necessary for purchase orders, invoice payment, expense reports, etc* Ensure that office supplies are adequate and equipment is in proper working order* Perform more complex office duties as requested* Assist and help mentor junior level administrative personnel; extensive contact with employees, clients, subcontractors, vendors and service personnel* Interact with more senior level staff and employees on a regular basis