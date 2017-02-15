Company
NES Global Talent
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Administration Jobs
Job ID
524728
Posted on
Wednesday, February 15, 2017 - 8:14am
About the Role:Frontica Advantage delivers global contract and permanent staffing solutions in the most professional manner. Operating in thirteen different locations and over three continents, we offer deep expertise across a wide spectrum of industries and sectors. Today Frontica Advantage has more than 3,000 highly qualified engineering specialists working for our Clients worldwide
We are looking for an experienced and dynamic Administrator, based in Aberdeen to join and support our team.
Key Responsibilities will include:
Provide administration support as required throughout the UK region
Assist with the delivery of format Client and Contractor Contract Offer Letters, ensuring correct Terms of Business and Terms & Conditions are sent
Assist with the Delivery and maintenance of contents of Contractor on-boarding and compliance documents
Ensure the recruitment system is adequately updated with necessary documents to support the compliant on boarding of contractors
Ensure that any amendments to Contract Offer Letter and Terms and Conditions are updated and saved
Maintain placements requiring attention report
Chase daily for any outstanding contractual and compliance documents and highlight immediately to Regional Contractor Services Manager any potential non-compliance, pre mobilisation
Assist in the booking of any required tests (medicals etc.) for new starters and renewals
Liaise with departments to exchange data regarding insurances, visas, travel, medicals, contracts and compliance
Assisting the team with daily duties including filing, scanning, internal audits and mini projects
Maintaining regular contact with contractors through “assignment check” calls
To support the Recruitment team in administration tasks to assist with the smooth on boarding of contractors
PERSONAL OBJECTIVES
Produce high standard quality work every time
Ensure zero non-compliance issues upon new contractor mobilisations and existing contractor renewals
through supporting the Assignment Support team and Recruitment teams
Become recognized amongst contractors as a focal point during on-boarding and throughout assignments
Demonstrate ability and willingness to specialise in a new activity within the business to support colleagues
when the team is reduced due to leave or facing a high volume work load
PERSON SPECIFICATION
Team player who can also take initiative and work in an autonomous fashion
Good IT skills and knowledge of Microsoft Office
Strong communication skills
Attention to detail
Excellent organisational and time management skills, demonstrating ability to multi task and prioritise
Process and Task orientated
Customer Service focused background preferred
Contact Information: Dawn Aindow (Regional Manager)
email: dawn.a.a2tui0mo6@nesglobaltalent.aptrack.co.uk
Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.
