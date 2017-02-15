Administrator

Company 
NES Global Talent
Location 
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Administration Jobs
Job ID 
524728
Posted on 
Wednesday, February 15, 2017 - 8:14am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

Frontica Advantage delivers global contract and permanent staffing solutions in the most professional manner. Operating in thirteen different locations and over three continents, we offer deep expertise across a wide spectrum of industries and sectors. Today Frontica Advantage has more than 3,000 highly qualified engineering specialists working for our Clients worldwide

We are looking for an experienced and dynamic Administrator, based in Aberdeen to join and support our team.

Key Responsibilities will include:
Provide administration support as required throughout the UK region

Assist with the delivery of format Client and Contractor Contract Offer Letters, ensuring correct Terms of Business and Terms & Conditions are sent

Assist with the Delivery and maintenance of contents of Contractor on-boarding and compliance documents

Ensure the recruitment system is adequately updated with necessary documents to support the compliant on boarding of contractors

Ensure that any amendments to Contract Offer Letter and Terms and Conditions are updated and saved

Maintain placements requiring attention report

Chase daily for any outstanding contractual and compliance documents and highlight immediately to Regional Contractor Services Manager any potential non-compliance, pre mobilisation

Assist in the booking of any required tests (medicals etc.) for new starters and renewals

Liaise with departments to exchange data regarding insurances, visas, travel, medicals, contracts and compliance

Assisting the team with daily duties including filing, scanning, internal audits and mini projects

Maintaining regular contact with contractors through “assignment check” calls

To support the Recruitment team in administration tasks to assist with the smooth on boarding of contractors


PERSONAL OBJECTIVES
Produce high standard quality work every time

Ensure zero non-compliance issues upon new contractor mobilisations and existing contractor renewals

through supporting the Assignment Support team and Recruitment teams

Become recognized amongst contractors as a focal point during on-boarding and throughout assignments

Demonstrate ability and willingness to specialise in a new activity within the business to support colleagues

when the team is reduced due to leave or facing a high volume work load


PERSON SPECIFICATION
Team player who can also take initiative and work in an autonomous fashion

Good IT skills and knowledge of Microsoft Office

Strong communication skills

Attention to detail

Excellent organisational and time management skills, demonstrating ability to multi task and prioritise

Process and Task orientated

Customer Service focused background preferred

Contact Information:     Dawn Aindow (Regional Manager)
email: dawn.a.a2tui0mo6@nesglobaltalent.aptrack.co.uk



 


Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.