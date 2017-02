About the Role:

Frontica Advantage delivers global contract and permanent staffing solutions in the most professional manner. Operating in thirteen different locations and over three continents, we offer deep expertise across a wide spectrum of industries and sectors. Today Frontica Advantage has more than 3,000 highly qualified engineering specialists working for our Clients worldwideWe are looking for an experienced and dynamic Administrator, based in Aberdeen to join and support our team.Provide administration support as required throughout the UK regionAssist with the delivery of format Client and Contractor Contract Offer Letters, ensuring correct Terms of Business and Terms & Conditions are sentAssist with the Delivery and maintenance of contents of Contractor on-boarding and compliance documentsEnsure the recruitment system is adequately updated with necessary documents to support the compliant on boarding of contractorsEnsure that any amendments to Contract Offer Letter and Terms and Conditions are updated and savedMaintain placements requiring attention reportChase daily for any outstanding contractual and compliance documents and highlight immediately to Regional Contractor Services Manager any potential non-compliance, pre mobilisationAssist in the booking of any required tests (medicals etc.) for new starters and renewalsLiaise with departments to exchange data regarding insurances, visas, travel, medicals, contracts and complianceAssisting the team with daily duties including filing, scanning, internal audits and mini projectsMaintaining regular contact with contractors through “assignment check” callsTo support the Recruitment team in administration tasks to assist with the smooth on boarding of contractorsProduce high standard quality work every timeEnsure zero non-compliance issues upon new contractor mobilisations and existing contractor renewalsthrough supporting the Assignment Support team and Recruitment teamsBecome recognized amongst contractors as a focal point during on-boarding and throughout assignmentsDemonstrate ability and willingness to specialise in a new activity within the business to support colleagueswhen the team is reduced due to leave or facing a high volume work loadTeam player who can also take initiative and work in an autonomous fashionGood IT skills and knowledge of Microsoft OfficeStrong communication skillsAttention to detailExcellent organisational and time management skills, demonstrating ability to multi task and prioritiseProcess and Task orientatedCustomer Service focused background preferredContact Information: Dawn Aindow (Regional Manager)email: dawn.a.a2tui0mo6@nesglobaltalent.aptrack.co.uk Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.