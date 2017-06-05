Administrator (Contractor)

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler have an immediate requirement within our Transmission & Distribution (T&D) operation for a temorary Administrator t based within our Darlington Office, supporting the Business Assurance function.

The role is to assist the Business Assurance function in all aspects of administration.

This is a temporary position to start immediately for approx 4-6 weeks.

** Candidates must be immediatley available **

Key Responsibilities

* To provide support to the function and project in all business assurance matters.* Proactive diary management support for managers and project team members* To format HSSE Quality documents* Proof read and format audit reports* Input audits into audit tracker* Support the action tracking process and monitor action close out* Issue audit reports to projects* Collate and report project quality performance* Update HSSEQ forms* Organise and facilitate team meetings* Manage department actions tracker

* Good working knowledge of the Amec Foster Wheeler management system, preferably knowledge of T&D processes and procedures* Advanced computing skills including Excel, PowerPoint, Windows, MS-Word, MS-Mail, Visio, Intranet, Internet, Adobe Acrobat* Work with minimal supervision* To maintain high standards of work within the BA department* Adhere to and positively promote quality standards within T&D* Ability to communicate effectively within the team* Proactive* Excellent level of English, spoken and written* Excellent attention to detail* Practical and flexible, in their approach to work* Strong planning and organisation skills* Effective time management skills

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.