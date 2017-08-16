Admissions Coordinator

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £13 to £13 Per hour Job Type Temporary Category Administration Jobs Job ID 614412 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are seeking a temp contract Admissions Officer for a period of 5 months.





This is a varied role where you will be assessing applications for admission and providing advice and guidance to prospective students that wish to study for a course with our University client.



You will be one of the main contacts for applicants throughout the application process and will be jointly responsible for all communications and tasks relating to their application and admission.



You will have proven customer service and communication skills along with experience of data entry and processing in an online system. A team worker with good time management and organisational skills, with attention to detail and commitment to provide a positive customer experience who can work under pressure to agreed procedures and timescales.



PRINCIPAL DUTIES:



* Provide a high level of customer care to enquirers and applicants by providing appropriate advice and guidance at all times.



* Assess applications to the various courses at the University to determine the suitability for the course applied for.



* Issue the appropriate offers to applicants using SITS, UCAS or Apply Online.



* Verify and validate decisions on offers initially made by others.



* Build and maintain effective working relationships with colleagues within the faculties and central support departments related to the admission of students.



* Ensure applicant information is correct in order to maintain a high level of data integrity and ensure the relevant communications are sent.



* Assess applicants to determine the appropriate tuition fee status and visa requirements that are particularly important for our full-time International applicants.



* Support new students during the enrolment process.



* Ensure our list of articulation agreements are current and up-to-date each year.



* Maintain a current understanding of issues and developments relating to admissions from internal and external sources such as new course developments and Government initiatives, including student immigration requirements.



* Provide support to applicants and schools at recruitment events.



SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS



Ideally Degree Qualified



An understanding of the challenges facing universities when recruiting students



Experience of working in an administrative capacity within a higher education environment; Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office, particularly Excel and Outlook; Actively involved in answering enquiries by phone, email and face to face providing advice and guidance for the customer and to a high standard.





Good to Have:



* Understanding of how the UCAS/ apply online application systems works.



* An understanding of admissions processes and procedures for applicants.



* Knowledge of Tier 4 student immigration requirements.



* Working knowledge of Connect communication system.



* Experience of working in a higher education environment specifically related to the admission of students.



* Driving Licence for occasional inter-site travel.



