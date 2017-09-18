Adobe Campaigns Developer

Company 
G2 Recruitment
Location 
London,Greater London,England
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID 
617133
Posted on 
Monday, September 18, 2017 - 9:16am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

Good afternoon,

My client in London urgently requires an Adobe Campaigns Developer for a 3 month rolling contract (likely to extend).

Essential skills/experience



* Experience with workflows for Adobe Campaign Platform
* Experience creating new schemas and working with existing schemas
* Experience with Message Centre and building web applications

My client are interviewing this week so if you're interested please apply ASAP.

Thanks,

Stella