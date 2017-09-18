Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
London,Greater London,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID
617133
Posted on
Monday, September 18, 2017 - 9:16am
About the Role:
Good afternoon,
My client in London urgently requires an Adobe Campaigns Developer for a 3 month rolling contract (likely to extend).
Essential skills/experience
* Experience with workflows for Adobe Campaign Platform
* Experience creating new schemas and working with existing schemas
* Experience with Message Centre and building web applications
My client are interviewing this week so if you're interested please apply ASAP.
Thanks,
Stella
