AIR Coordinator

Roles and Responsibilities

* Provides project-specific assurance, interface and / or risk management plans and develops AIR tools, processes and procedures

* Implement, coordinate, and manage a comprehensive project-wide Interface Management Plan

* Provides application of risk management practices to ensure risks are identified early, mitigated to an acceptable level, and owner of RIMs Database

* Leads an Incident Free Operations (IFO) environment using the Operational Excellence (OE) Management System. Ensure projects under supervision comply with Health, Environmental & Safety (HES) program that includes, safety training, using Safe Work Practices, compliance reviews, audits, Root Cause Analysis (RCA's), emergency preparedness, near-miss/incidents reporting, safety meetings, and process improvement initiatives

* Develops contractor interface and risk management expectations for all major contracts

* Develop interface communication plans for the project functional groups and coordinates with the team leaders to assign functional interface owners

* Monitor/coordinate completion of deliverable lists required for Phase gates



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* 5+years-experience in upstream oil and gas industry

* Bachelor of Engineering

* Good command of written and spoken English

* Fluency with MS Office and Project software suites

* Experience in project-specific assurance, interface and/or risk management plans and develop tools, processes and procedures needed to implement them

* Experience with interface management practices to enhance the flow of information and data between project functional groups.

* Experience with application of risk management practices to ensure risks are identified early, mitigated to an acceptable level and communicated to management.

* Experience with development of contractor interface and risk management expectations for all major contracts

* Awareness of concept of Risk Management such as QRA, Risk register

* Prior experience in development of interface communication plans for the project functional groups and coordinates with the team leaders to assign functional interface owners

* Experie



