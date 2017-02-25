Air Quality Specialist - Houston, TX

About the Role:

To support air and other environmental, health, safety, and sustainability business projects with varied industries, including petrochemical, refinery, energy, and oil and gasAs a Texas Air Quality Specialist you will have the chance to contribute to the pursuit, capture, management and execution of air quality management, compliance, and permitting projects. Working with other members of our team, you’ll take your knowledge of, and experience with, air quality regulations and synergize it with the resources and expertise of one of the world’s most renowned engineering and consulting firms. Working with commercial clients in Texas, you will play a key role in conducting environmental compliance and air quality projects. You will have the opportunity to compile, analyze, and interpret results of technical analyses and complex air permitting strategies. If you’re up for the challenge, we’ve been looking for you.• Interface frequently with our clients and provide them with compliance solutions that best fit their business needs• Develop and implement cost effective and efficient compliance programs while working closely with our clients and internal team members• Lead and mentor Junior staff on compliance strategies and implementation• Effectively manage staff, compliance deadlines, and budgets for multiple client projects.• Have a minimum of 6 years of experience in environmental, health and safety management consulting• Demonstrate knowledge and understanding of Texas air regulations

• Bachelor's Degree in Environmental Engineering, Civil Engineering or Chemical Engineering

• At least 6 years of air quality experience with experience in Business Development

• Current and relevant Consultant work experience with a focus on stationary source permitting support, estimating emissions, Title V reporting, development of source category specific emission factors, modeling, regulatory compliance analyze and emission reporting for various federal and commercial facilities.

• TX PE is required

