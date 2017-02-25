Airport Engineer - Warrington, UK

About the Role:

We are seeking an experienced Airport Engineer to strengthen and grow the airports engineering team in Warrington, specifically in relation to the design of civil infrastructure and Airport pavements. You will contribute to Aviation-sector projects and proposals and strengthen market reputation through excellent project delivery. The position reports to the Team Leader, Aviation based in Warrington as well as relevant Project Managers.

Responsibilities will include:

• Contribution to airport/airfield engineering projects and proposals

• Delivery of assigned design tasks for airport design package and tender submissions

• A willingness to further develop the knowledge and experience in the application of the relevant technical and planning guidelines and standards to airports projects and bids

• Participation in various large and small project teams

• Participate in internal and external technical and professional activities

• Use technological advances to improve quality, results and efficiency

• Understanding your part in the planning and management of resources for project teams

• Appreciation of project financial forecasting, reporting and control

• Proactive approach to career development

Candidates will be experienced at graduate or engineer level within the airports environment and will exhibit the following skills and qualifications:

• Knowledge and understanding of the airports market.

• Knowledge and understanding of the design, definition and delivery of airports projects.

• Excellent interpersonal, communication and relationship building skills.

• Demonstrates energy and enthusiasm.

• Works independently; yet experience and learning will be a key component of the roles

• Uses technological advances to improve quality, results and efficiency

• Strong ethics that match expectations of CH2M

• Computer skills (MS office, some MX & ACAD preferred).

• Proficiency in spoken and written English.

• A willingness to further develop the knowledge and experience in the application of the relevant technical and planning guidelines and standards to airports bids and projects, specifically for airport pavement design, earthworks modelling, drainage and related infrastructure.

• Degree in civil engineering or equivalent.

• MICE Chartered Engineer status or making demonstrable progress towards it

Our Culture: Safety & health conscious, flexible working conditions, collaborative & friendly with regular social activities. We’re full of initiatives for creating a diverse and interesting place for professionals to work, as well as individuals wanting to advance their career. We support and encourage our people to go through their professional qualifications. To get ahead we also have our JUMP network for aspiring junior to mid-level CH2Mers. Our CH2M Foundation are renowned for supporting and helping to nurture sustainable communities. We partner ‘Engineers without Borders’, ‘Water for People’ and ‘Bridges to Prosperity’. We’re STEM ambassadors. We promote WISE (Women in Science & Engineering), we also have our own women’s engineering network to promote equality in our industry. Take a look around our site to see some of the iconic projects we are involved in all around the world! Soon you could be part of award winning CH2M. Developing People through Challenging Projects. CH2M is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

This role is only open to applicants able to accept local employment contract conditions and not expatriate employment terms. Please note that this role is only considering applications with valid working rights for the UK, CH2M will not sponsor an employment visa to fill this position.