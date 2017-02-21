Alliance Manager

About the Role:

Collaborate effectively with alliance partners, other global and group wide functions and business entities to enhance alignment and integration and support of the targeted goals of the alliance.

Develop relationships across customer base to position for opportunities, with specific emphasis on Pre FEED, Concept and FEED phases.

Provide strong technical and commercial understanding in an alliance environment with a deep understanding of topside (FPSO) and subsea technology.

Understand the company's vision and strategy, and use this to develop plans for continuing performance and growth needed to ensure targeted alliance outcomes

Develop an annual alliance plan to meet established objectives, provide input in the development of the alliance plan to meet objectives

Manage, negotiate and integrate major business and alliance activities to ensure customer requirements are met and that alliance goals are achieved.

Ensure that Sales and Account Teams have access to marketing material in alignment with Marketing Strategy and overall positioning, to understand the scope and value proposition of the alliances.

Educated to degree level, and be able to demonstrate continuing professional development

Working understanding of FPSO functionality

Conceptual understanding of subsea versus topside processing functionality

Relevant hands on experience of pre-FEED, Conceptual and FEED development work

Proven ability to develop senior customer and alliance relationships

Significant external (and internal) network within industry, with demonstrable business development experience

Experience of managing technical teams across multi-locations

Strong presentation skills and experience of team management / leadership

Ability to formulate and communicate a clear message to customer audiences

Global provider of products, systems and services to the oil and gas industry, whose engineering, design and technology bring discoveries into production and maximize recovery, is looking for a dynamic, talented and experienced Alliance Manager.The Alliance Manager will be based in London and will take responsibility for leading and managing their input to the global alliance, to provide an improved value proposition.Responsibilities and tasks include, but are not limited to:Qualifications and Personal Qualities;In addition to competitive compensation and benefits, our client offers strong work/life balance, a positive work environment with challenging tasks, and a range of development opportunities.