About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Allocation Engineer, based in Aberdeen
Responsibilities will include:
Management of day-to-day allocation process and Company's reporting database.
Experience/Skills
Good knowledge of hydrocarbon allocation principles
Project experience of implementation of Energy Components Projects and Business Objects
Experience working for Oil and Gas Operator - preferable
Significant experience
UKCS Offshore Survival Certificate preferable
Contract position
If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 912521
