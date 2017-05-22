Company
NES Global Talent
Location
Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£1875 to £2000 Per week
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
571475
Posted on
Monday, May 22, 2017 - 6:33am
About the Role:NES Global Talent is currently looking for an AMO Engineer for an initial 3-6 months' contract work. This role will be based from the Aberdeen office of the client and will likely include offshore trips. A relevant engineering degree will also be required for this role.
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for testing, maintenance, and repair of various electronic assemblies.
- Completes all required documentation on failure analysis and required repairs.
- Troubleshoots, tests and assembles electromechanical assemblies.
- Assists in reworking, repairing and modifying nonconforming equipment.
- Provides technical support to other groups and co-workers.
- Ability to coach other technicians.
- Troubleshoots, tests and assembles electrical and electromechanical assemblies.
- Assists in configuring, preparing, maintaining, utilizing and/or designing test stations and test equipment.
- Performs tests with instructions and documentation.
- Strong Knowledge of testing procedures and specific equipment required to perform repair and maintenance. Advanced skills in soldering and assembling of electro-mechanical devices.
- Proficient in the use of multi-meters, meggers, hi pot testers and other basic electronic instruments.
- Can read, interpret blueprints, wiring diagrams, assembly prints and parts lists.
- Versed in AC/DC circuits and electronic devices.
- Demonstrates the ability to find solutions to difficult technical problems.
- Proficient in the use of oscilloscopes.
- Advanced knowledge of electro-mechanical components.
Apply