About the Role:

Responsible for testing, maintenance, and repair of various electronic assemblies.

Completes all required documentation on failure analysis and required repairs.

Troubleshoots, tests and assembles electromechanical assemblies.

Assists in reworking, repairing and modifying nonconforming equipment.

Provides technical support to other groups and co-workers.

Ability to coach other technicians.

Troubleshoots, tests and assembles electrical and electromechanical assemblies.

Assists in configuring, preparing, maintaining, utilizing and/or designing test stations and test equipment.

Performs tests with instructions and documentation.

Strong Knowledge of testing procedures and specific equipment required to perform repair and maintenance. Advanced skills in soldering and assembling of electro-mechanical devices.

Proficient in the use of multi-meters, meggers, hi pot testers and other basic electronic instruments.

Can read, interpret blueprints, wiring diagrams, assembly prints and parts lists.

Versed in AC/DC circuits and electronic devices.

Demonstrates the ability to find solutions to difficult technical problems.

Proficient in the use of oscilloscopes.

Advanced knowledge of electro-mechanical components.

NES Global Talent is currently looking for an AMO Engineer for an initial 3-6 months' contract work. This role will be based from the Aberdeen office of the client and will likely include offshore trips. A relevant engineering degree will also be required for this role.Responsibilities:Skills:Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.