Company
Vivid Resourcing
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Operations Jobs
Job ID
572053
Posted on
Friday, May 26, 2017 - 10:53am
About the Role:
My client are currently looking for a AMO Engineer to work on an initial 6 month contract near Aberdeen.
The role will be based onshore, and will be responsible for testing, maintenance and repair of various electronic assemblies.
Skills/Knowledge
* Strong Knowledge of testing procedures and specific equipment required to perform repair and maintenance
* Skills in assembling electro-mechanical devices
* Proficient in using muli-meters, meggers, hi pot testers and other basic electornic instruments
* Versed in ACDC circuits and electronic devices
If your interested in exploring this opportunity, please apply asap for full information.
Apply