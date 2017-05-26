About the Role:

My client are currently looking for a AMO Engineer to work on an initial 6 month contract near Aberdeen.

The role will be based onshore, and will be responsible for testing, maintenance and repair of various electronic assemblies.

Skills/Knowledge

* Strong Knowledge of testing procedures and specific equipment required to perform repair and maintenance* Skills in assembling electro-mechanical devices* Proficient in using muli-meters, meggers, hi pot testers and other basic electornic instruments* Versed in ACDC circuits and electronic devices

If your interested in exploring this opportunity, please apply asap for full information.