AMO Engineer

Vivid Resourcing
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Contract
Operations Jobs
572053
Friday, May 26, 2017 - 10:53am
About the Role:

My client are currently looking for a AMO Engineer to work on an initial 6 month contract near Aberdeen.

The role will be based onshore, and will be responsible for testing, maintenance and repair of various electronic assemblies.

Skills/Knowledge



* Strong Knowledge of testing procedures and specific equipment required to perform repair and maintenance
* Skills in assembling electro-mechanical devices
* Proficient in using muli-meters, meggers, hi pot testers and other basic electornic instruments
* Versed in ACDC circuits and electronic devices

If your interested in exploring this opportunity, please apply asap for full information.