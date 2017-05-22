AMO Technician

Company
NES Global Talent
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£1500 to £2000 Per week
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
571474
Posted on
Monday, May 22, 2017 - 6:22am
About the Role:NES Global Talent is currently looking for 2 x AMO Technicians for an initial 3-6 months' contract work. These positions will be based from the Aberdeen office of the client and will likely include offshore trips.
We are looking for someone who has the ability to read and interpret blueprints, wiring diagrams, assembly prints and parts lists and follow formal procedures and maintenance practices. Being proficient in the use of measurement and gauging equipment and processes, along with experience in the use of multimeters, megohmmeters, hi-pot testers and other basic instruments would be highly advantageous.
Responsibilities:
- Troubleshoot, test, assemble, disassemble and perform visual inspection of electro-mechanical assemblies.
- Review procedures for assembly, disassembly and test verification accuracy.
- Configure test stations and systems.
- Analyze and interpret data from environmental tests and troubleshoot equipment problems.
- Assist in the set-up of experiments and the recordings of experimental data in collaboration with Engineering and Reliability groups.
- Test and evaluate the performance, and if required, repair general purpose test equipment.
- Provide leadership to technicians in a work group/team.
- Inspection and disposition of parts and equipment.
