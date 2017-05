Analyst - Renewable Energy - Finance

About the Role:

We are working on behalf of a Renewable Energy Boutique Investment Firm in New York City looking to hire a junior Analyst onto their team of successful and experienced Financial professionals from some of the most prestigious Investment and Solar Energy backgrounds in the industry.The successful candidate will have:- 1-2 years experience in an analyst role from a Banking/ Finance/ Private Equity background- Extensive experience in Financial Modelling for Renewable Energy / Solar deals- Exposure working on Solar projects (either utility scale or C&I)- Experience in an entrepreneurial environmentThe ideal candidate will have desire to work in an entrepreneurial environment and get exposure in Business Development working on Solar and Renewable Energy projects.If you have a passion for Finance and Solar, send a copy of their resume to georgia.nixon@spencer-ogden.com Spencer Ogden is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.