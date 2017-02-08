Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Antwerpen
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID
524073
Posted on
Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 2:06pm
About the Role:
Android Developer 280
My client is an international software company, looking to hire an experienced Android Developer. Based in Antwerp area, this client is looking for an experienced Android Developer.
Requirements:
* Android Developer
* Ability to speak fluent English
Desirably:
* Ability to speak French is a plus
Location: Antwerp Area
Role: Android Developer
Salary: Negotiable
Start Date: ASAP
If you wish to be considered for this Android Developer please contact me and send your CV alternatively call G2 London on +44 207 167 68 16 and ask for Samuel James.
