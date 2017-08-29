About the Role:

Android Developer

My client is an international software company, looking to hire an experienced Android Developer with Embedded experience. Based in the Antwerp area, this client is looking for over 4 years' experience as an Android Developer.

Requirements:

* 4 years' Android Development* 4 years' working with Embedded systems* Knowledge of Application Development* Able to work in Antwerp* Ability to speak fluent English

Beneficial:

* Ability to speak French or Dutch is a plus* Experience working on Audio equipment

Location: Antwerp Area

Role: IOS / Android Developer

Salary: Negotiable

Start Date: ASAP

If you wish to be considered for this IOS/Android Developer please contact me and send your CV alternatively call G2 London on +44 207 167 68 16 and ask for Samuel James.