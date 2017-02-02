Company
Vivid Resourcing
Location
Herefordshire,County of Herefordshire,England
Salary
£44 to £56 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID
523834
Posted on
Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 2:33am
About the Role:
A client of mine based in the herefordshire area are looking to bring on an Android/Java developer to join their team on a contract basis.
This will be a short term 3-4 week project, working on some of the clients internal applications.
Please send an updated CV to be considered.
Skills:
Android
Java
Phonegap (beneficial)
Xamarin (beneficial)
