Android/Java Developer

Company 
Vivid Resourcing
Location 
Herefordshire,County of Herefordshire,England
Salary 
£44 to £56 Per hour
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID 
523834
Posted on 
Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 2:33am
About the Role:

A client of mine based in the herefordshire area are looking to bring on an Android/Java developer to join their team on a contract basis.

This will be a short term 3-4 week project, working on some of the clients internal applications.

Please send an updated CV to be considered.

Skills:

Android

Java

Phonegap (beneficial)

Xamarin (beneficial)