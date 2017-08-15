About the Role:

Application Developer | Bristol | Competitive Salary

My market leading client has a requirement for an Application Developer to join their team on a permanent basis. This is a great opportunity to work in a great team on some very exciting projects.

The role will cover a broad range of Application Developer tasks from maintenance of the IT solution to overseeing back-end and user interface design and development working with Fluid design.

The applicant for Application Developer will be or have the ability to be SC cleared and possess a minimum of 2/3 of these skills:

* Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or equivalent professional experience* PHP / HTML5 / CSS / JavaScript* Exposure or experience working with a CMS* Demonstrated expertise in full disciplined SDLC lifecycle frameworks and methodologies* Applied knowledge of working within a Linux Environment

The applicant for Application Developer will desirably have the following experience:

* Experience working with Java EE6+, .NET Framework and SQL* Integration experience working with XSLT and XHTML* Exposure or experience working with SOAP and XML

My client is looking to move extremely quickly for the position of Application Developer. Please don't hesitate in applying for this position as interviews will be beginning ASAP. Also please feel free to call Daniel Terry at G2 Recruitment on 0207 167 6816 to discuss the position further.

