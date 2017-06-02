About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Application Software Engineer, based in Utrecht Holland



Responsibilities will include:

Implementing, developing, testing and installing the supervisory control software

Implementing, developing and testing the vehicle control software for AGVs

Interfacing the vehicle software to vehicle control hardware such as motor controllers, proximity detectors and wheel encoders

Commissioning and handover of AGVs to the customer/client at their site

Troubleshooting and fixing software issues

Testing the application software and interfaces to the vehicle

Writing requirements, detailed design documentation and test cases

Providing support for field issues

Analyzing and modifying traffic and logic rules to optimize material flow and optimizing vehicle performance

Continuously improving our processes and procedures to optimize development efficiency



Education & Experience

Technical Bachelor degree, preferably in Computer Science, Automation Technology or Information Technology or equivalent experience

Significant experience in writing software for technical applications

Ability to program in C++ with knowledge of object oriented analysis/design/programming and design patterns.

Understanding of networking hardware and software including UDP and TCP

Working knowledge of electronic and electromechanical devices, such as analog inputs and outputs, quadrature encodes, relays, solenoids, proximity sensors etc.

Ability to read and understand wiring diagrams is advantageous.



Computer Skills

Complete knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, PeopleSoft, and be proficient in Linux, and knowledgeable of the Windows Operating systems.

Ability to read, understand, debug and modify existing product code is essential

It would also be advantageous to have knowledge of the following:

- Programming in Linux

- Controlling autonomous robots

- XML and web services

- Issue tracking systems particularly Jira

- Versions control systems, particularly Subversion

- Writing multithread software

- Programming serial, CAN and network communications (UDP and TCP)

- Writing control systems

- Writing requirements, design documentation and test cases

- Integrating with enterprise systems such as databases, ERP systems and factory automation systems

- Programming in Java, C and/or Python

- Generating user interfaces in Java

- Programmable logic controllers (PLC's)



Permanent position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 914431









Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.