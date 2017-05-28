Application Software Engineer to Robotics

Company Energy Jobline Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 574482 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: You will be part of Robotics in Västerås. We develop, manufacture and market robots with associated control systems, software, track motions and motor packages. In Sweden, we are approximately 600 employees who are located in Västerås and Gothenburg. More than 90 percent of our production is exported and all the major automotive manufacturers are among our customers. The automotive industry and their subcontractors, as well as other general industries for example the food industry, are the main users of robot-based automation. Welding, machine service, handling of material, grinding, packaging, and assembling are the most common application areas. The sales of robots and robot systems are managed by local ABB companies as well as by freestanding system integrators and OEM companies and these are the firms we call our business partners.



Tasks:

The control system's software is a large part of the product offer and we are today approximately 60 people working in software development, anything from operative systems and hardware close programming to user interface and PC products.



Do you have the skills and drive needed to work with application software engineering and join a successful unit working with new and exciting technology? If so, this might be your chance to be part of a global business and a close group of experienced development engineers managing application software for robot control systems. You will be involved in different product development projects focusing on process applications. Here, your focus will be towards the automotive industry and areas such as Arc Weld, Spot Weld and Dispense. This role will give you the chance to participate throughout entire processes - from demand specifications to development and tests.



Requirements:

As our new Application Software Engineer, you need to be innovative and creative. Not to mention flexible and collaborative. You contribute with your systematic thinking as well as with your ability to take initiative and reach set goals. As a foundation, you hold a Master's degree along with at least three years' experience from product development and excellent knowledge in C/C++ and C#. Given the nature of this role, fluency in English and Swedish is a must.