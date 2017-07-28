About the Role:

Job title: Appointed Person Lifting Operations

Ref No: 2017-8433

Location: Offshore

Project: Various Contract

Duration: Ad-Hoc Positions



Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.



Purpose / Role

Appointed Person - Moving Loads is formally appointed by the Site/Installation Responsible person to:

Act as the Site/Installation Responsible Persons representative (focal point) for all technical issues relating to lifting and moving loads

Provide safe systems of work for all activities associated with lifting and moving loads to ensure that all lifting operations can be carried out efficiently without risk to safety and in accordance with UK Statutory Regulations and the Client/AMEC Corporate standards

Act as the site/installation focal point for all technical matters relating to the specification, procurement and the Integrity Assurance process of all items of Lifting Equipment on the site/installation

Key aims and objectives

Ensure that all necessary regimes, standards, processes and procedures for the activities associated with lifting and moving of loads are established and are being suitably applied to provide assurance that all lifting operations are:

Properly planned by competent people

Risk assessed;

Appropriately Supervised;

Completed within the boundaries of a safe system of work

Ensure Lifting Equipment is correctly specified and regularly inspected to ensure it continues to be fit for purpose

Prime responsibilities and duties

Responsible to the OIM/Site Construction Manager for providing the assurance through technical audit that the management, control and execution of lifting operations are in compliance with the UK Statutory Regulations, the Clients Lifting Standards and procedures, and where applicable, the AMEC Corporate Lifting standards

Accountable for Safety and implementing Our Beyond Zero Standards, Our Safety Leadership expectations and our Engagement tools

Lifting operations are being undertaken within a safe system of work e.g. properly planned, risk assessed, appropriately supervised and carried out in a safe manner by competent personnel

Provide technical guidance and support to the offshore Rigging teams to ensure all lifting operations are implemented safely and efficiently and in accordance with LOLER and BS7121 Parts 1, 2,11 and any other applicable project specific lifting standards

Custodian for the management of change process for lift plans, ensuring all changes to lift plans are formally documented, evaluated and where applicable endorsed by the appropriate technical authority(s). All changes to lift plan must be endorsed by the Appointed Person

Review and endorse all lift plans developed by the site/installation rigging function and those of AMEC's 3rd party contractors and Specialist Vendors

Ensure that the technical integrity of all lifting equipment used on the site/installation is

Qualifications/Training

Essential:

Appropriate documented evidence confirming the trade

A Valid Competent Person Qualification issued by one of the following award bodies :

CPCS A61 Appointed Person (Blue Card)

LOLER Competent Person (Certificate of Competence OPITO)

ECITB Appointed Person - Appointed Person Moving Loads (Certificate of Training) and TAP01 Planning a Rigging Operation (Certificate of Achievement)

Note: for onshore operations and construction sites, where mobile cranes are used, it is requirement that the AP has the CPCS A61 Blue Card qualification.

In addition to the above qualifications:

Lifting Equipment Inspection

Rigging Loft Management

AMEC mandatory training (Induction, RA, etc)

Managing Working at Height

Use of Fall Arrest Suspension and rescue Equipment

Working at Height/Harness Equipment User

ISSOW

BOSIET/Approved Offshore Medical/MIST

*All CPCS A61 Appointed Person (Blue Card) certification to be referred to Training and Competency Advisor

Experience



Extensive experience and proven competence in the planning, risk assessment and safe implementation of lifting operations during the fabrication and HUC activities of structures(topsides, process plant modules, jackets, bridges, flare towers etc.), offshore and where applicable, for onshore construction sites