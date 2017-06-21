AR Onshore Yard Representative

About the Role:

* Oversee Onshore yard preparation, yard activities and ensure that yard contractor perform the works, according to standard operating procedures and aligning with local regulatory requirements.

* Provide recommendations based on Operational Excellence (OE) for onshore yard contractor personnel who perform dismantling works onsite.

* Coordinate as the focal point of contact for AR Onshore yard activities, and work side-by-side with AR Waste Stream Manager in Bangkok.

* Conduct regular meetings with yard contractor to assure that safety, work procedure and objectives are clearly understood and met by all involved parties.

* Establish interfaces among teams, e.g. AR team in Bangkok, Offshore heavy-lift, Port authority, Logistics, Waste Disposal teams, etc.

* Coordinate with Onshore Yard contractor to develop and update Waste Inventory List for each platform, including "closeout" report.

* Provide recommendations to relevant parties on Waste management and disposal activities and ensure that both Hazardous and Non-hazardous materials are properly managed and disposed under local regulatory requirements. This includes:

* Waste segregation,

* Waste cleaning & handling

* Waste Decontamination & Disposal

* Strictly follow Yard Permit-to-Work System and MSW for execution of dismantling works & decontamination and logistic compliance rules.

* Submit Daily Report by using ADAY.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Qualification and Selection Criteria

* Have 10+ years of experience in oil and gas industry and familiar with Wellhead Platform Design (topside, Jacket), including subsea Pipeline and FSO.

* Experiences in platform inspection, related to main structure, piping and instrument.

* Additional experiences in platform fabrication works or decommissioning projects are a plus.

* Experiences in managing of materials inventory, materials transfer, and waste handling.

* This position will be based in BKK early in the assignment, then spending more time at the Dismantling Yard during execution phase.

* Estimated frequency for yard visit during execution phase would be 1-2 times per month.

* Time spending at the yard location is adjustable, based on work volume.

* Obtain general knowledge in Permit to Work System and Management of Safe Work.

* Obtain Basic computer skill for analytical, documentation, report and presentation software.

* Fluent in English communication, good communic



