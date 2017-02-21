Company Spencer Ogden Location Houston Salary $0 to $0 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs Job ID 525197 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Spencer Ogden is urgently seeking a very talented AR Specialist for an Energy Services organization located in the Energy Corridor.



The role will be based in Houston, TX however there will be roughly 50% travel to West, TX.



This person will be responsible for but not limited to:



Gathering and processing field tickets

Preparing and distributing invoices

Tracking via internal systems and Excel

Reporting on customer/vendor accounts

Proactivity regarding due balances

Being a point of contact for vendors



The ideal candidate will have:



EXCEPTIONAL PEOPLE SKILLS - This is very important as there is substantial internal and external interaction

Precise analytical capabilities

A high sense of urgency

Prior field experience

Familiarity with West, TX

Prior experience utilizing SAP

Previous oil and gas service experience in AR highly preferred

Bachelor's degree

Local to the Energy Corridor (commutable distance - no relo provided)

This role will report into the Billing Manager and work closely with branch managers, supervisors, the VP of Finance and CFO.



Our client offers excellent benefits, vacation and exposure for career growth. They like to promote within as well! This organization is looking to hire as soon as possible! If interested and you meet the criteria, please apply!



