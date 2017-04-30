Architectural Designer

About the Role:

Performs routine tasks under close supervision using well-defined standards and procedures

Has moderate understanding of general job aspects and some understanding of the detailed aspects of the job

Some selection and application of established and specific procedures may be required

Designs components or portions of systems, and modifies existing designs to develop or improve them

Uses computer-aided design equipment and/or graphic tools

Gathers information, makes studies, performs calculations, and prepares original rough layouts and sketches to present design proposal

Coordinates design criteria with engineering, tooling, material, and planning group in accordance with contractual specifications

0-2 years related experience is required

Drafting/design related coursework is required

Ability to work collaboratively and independently as appropriate in studio environment is required

Utilization of design and production software including SketchUp, AutoCAD and REVIT is required

Excellent verbal and written communications skills are required

Valid drivers' license is required

Microstation is preferred

The Buildings & Infrastructure (B&I) Line of Business is a global network of approximately 11,500 employees, which serves both the private and public sector. Our employees work to shape the communities we live in by creating world-class projects that transform the future development patterns of those communities. We provide our clients award-winning planning, engineering, architectural and interior design, construction and program management, and design-build project delivery. The Jacobs business model allows us to successfully service our clients, leverage our integrated services, and provide our employees with growth opportunities while delivering global solutions to our client's local programs.We consistently receive high rankings from Engineering News-Record (ENR) in many classifications, including the categories of Top Design Firms, Top Contractors, Top Green Buildings Design Firms, and Top Transportation Companies.Position SummaryReporting directly to a Project Architect or the Architectural Discipline Director, this role is responsible for the coordination, development, and drafting of construction documents in support of overall project design.