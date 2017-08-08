ArisG Technical Consultant - Germany - Excellent Rates

About the Role:

A Global Pharmaceutical Client of mine is currently looking for a Technical Specialist to join them on a contract basis at their site in Germany with 2 days remote working.

The role will involve working with the Project Manager on an upgrade of the current ArisG system and assisting the project from a more technical perspective.

Key experience required:

* Good knowledge of Drug Safety Systems* ETL Knowledge* Cognos Reports experience* SQL experience* Ideally have some experience working with ArisG tools* IT/Life Science Background* Excellent interpersonal skills* Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Vacancy Details:

Job Type: Contract

Duration: 12 Months (Initial)

Location: Germany (2-3 Days Remote)

Rate: Negotiable

