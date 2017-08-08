ArisG Technical Consultant - Germany - Excellent Rates

Company
Vivid Resourcing
Location
Germany,Europe
Job Type
Contract
Posted on
Monday, August 7, 2017 - 2:13pm
About the Role:
A Global Pharmaceutical Client of mine is currently looking for a Technical Specialist to join them on a contract basis at their site in Germany with 2 days remote working.
The role will involve working with the Project Manager on an upgrade of the current ArisG system and assisting the project from a more technical perspective.
Key experience required:
* Good knowledge of Drug Safety Systems
* ETL Knowledge
* Cognos Reports experience
* SQL experience
* Ideally have some experience working with ArisG tools
* IT/Life Science Background
* Excellent interpersonal skills
* Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Vacancy Details:
Job Type: Contract
Duration: 12 Months (Initial)
Location: Germany (2-3 Days Remote)
Rate: Negotiable
