Company
Leap29
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£36000 to £60000 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
519787
Posted on
Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 3:36am
About the Role:Artificial Lift Specialist - Aberdeen, Scotland
My Client is a large Operator with global offices worldwide. They are currently searching a Artificial Lift specialist for a permanent contract in Aberdeen.
The Petroleum Engineer will require:
- 15-20 years experience in the oil and gas industry
- Experience on Artificial Lift projects
- Design and optimisation
- Well-bore hydraulics
- Well completion
- Multi-phase pumping
- Extensive field experience in ESP systems
- Field installation
- Nodal Analysis
