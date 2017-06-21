Assembler - Molding and Machining

Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Barrow-In-Furness,Cumbria,England
Salary
£0 to £13 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Technician Jobs
Job ID
591599
Posted on
Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 5:31am
About the Role:Our Client, a global Oil and Gas service company, is seeking an experienced Assembler to facilitate and assist the Molding/Machining department at their site in Barrow, Cumbria. This is a 6 month contract position with an ASAP start date.
- General machining and molding experience to facilitate and assist the Molding /Machining Department
- Machining experience essential
- Molding and QC an advantage but training will be provided.
- Could be someone who has recently completed their apprenticeship.
- Setting up tools
- Machining production parts
- Basic program writing
- Small batch compression injection molding
- Quality control and measuring using micrometer and shadowgraphs.
- Assisting colleagues where required
If interested please contact s.moir@carltonrs.com for more information.
