Assessor / Verifier - Instrument

Amec Foster Wheeler, a recent winner of the Glassdoor Employees Choice Awards for 'Best Place to Work in 2016 - UK Category' is currently looking for an assessor / verifier to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in one of our Aberdeen for a duration of 3 months.

Purpose

To carry out assessment, verification and coaching in Amec Foster Wheeler's competence assurance system for all onshore and offshore stakeholders.

Key Responsibilities

To carry out assessment and verification activities, both onshore and offshore

To assist non-dedicated assessors in planning and conducting assessments

To act as coach in the planning ,recording and conducting of assessments

To monitor and report on progress against agreed KPIs

Planning assessments and verification

Conducting assessments and verification

Judging evidence and making assessments decisions

Delivering feedback to candidates and assessors

Updating assessment and verification events in OperatorSuite

Maintaining accurate records

Providing support and coaching to trainee assessors to plan and conduct assessments

Participating in standardisation meetings and associated activities

Providing summary progress reports on assessment and verification activity per trip

Identifying improvements and facilitating change through the management of change process

Confirming and managing arrangements for offshore and site visits

Acting as coach in all aspects of competence assurance

Please note this rolw will require offshore visits.



Role Requirements

Qualifications

D32 / 33 / A1 / LD 9 assessor qualification (or equivalent)

Recognised O&G trade background (C&G minimum)

IT literate in major software packages (Word, Excel etc)

ECITB registered in multi discipline trades

BOSIET/MIST/Medical

Experience

Relevant experience in a similar role

Significant experience in assessment / verification practices

Knowledge and understanding of work-scope planning process

Good understanding of multi discipline trades / work-scopes

Site / Offshore experience

Supervisory experience required



