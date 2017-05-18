Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £35000 to £45000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs Job ID 566848 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are seeking a staff Asset Financial Controller for our Marine Oil & Gas Service Company client.



The Project Controls Department provides cost engineering, planning, estimating services and secretarial services for both projects and assets.



The Department transforms cost & schedule data into management information presented in accurate and consistent reports, in order to maintain effective control of costs and time during all phases of the project and asset life cycle.



Job objective

Perform financial control and commercial management support activities on asset (FPSO) charter/operations/projects and support the finance and administrative systems.



Financial Controls

Verifying and allocating actual operations financial data and ensuring that this data is available in the corporate financial administration in a timely and correct manner

Timely preparation and review of the monthly financial asset operations report, including prepayments/accruals, actual versus budget cost variance analysis and forecasted operational expenses and revenues.

Ensuring compliance with the corporate and operational/project specific contractual and legal requirements, including timely preparation of cost reports and invoices

Initiating client and inter-company invoicing for contractual rates and recharges.

Preparing asset and project cash-flow reports based on the financial operations report and project schedules and explain deviations as per treasury guidelines

Supporting the development and adequate functioning of internal controls relating to the asset operations and project controls

Providing the Project Manager, Asset Manager and others involved in the management and operation of the asset with financial information, guidance and financial administrative support on all matters related to the financial management of the project/asset



General

Co-ordinating with the Project Manager, Asset Manager, Superintendents, Financial Administration and IT department to obtain support on financial and administrative matters relating to the asset operations

Performing (ad-hoc) analysis as requested by the Asset or Project Managers

Using and maintaining corporate standards and developing and proposing improvements



Education& experience



Degree in Accounting/Finance or equivalent preferred

Previous experience in a project/asset orientated environment

Computer Literate, with experience of Excel spreadsheets













