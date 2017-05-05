Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£45000 to £50000 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Job ID
555080
Posted on
Friday, May 5, 2017 - 7:11am
About the Role:Our client is an Aberdeen based FPSO Operator and they are currently looking for an Asset Planner on a staff or contract basis to fulfill the following role:-
DESCRIPTION
To develop and maintain the company planning system for all offshore installations and provide support for the Asset teams.
RESPONSIBILITIES
Preparing long term strategic business plans to support asset budget formulation.
Management of integrated Life of Field Asset Plan comprising operations, vendor, maintenance, regulatory and project activities.
Populating campaign maintenance planning schedule utilizing scope from maintenance management system (MMS)
Producing Project Schedules, Shutdown Plans and Histograms and S Curves.
Progressing reporting in order to allow safe and efficient execution of work scopes.
Liaising with offshore personnel and onshore support team to co-ordinate major and minor project work with the installation operations work scope.
Any other duties as may be required.
REQUIREMENTS
Previous planning experience providing asset support.
Conversant with computer based planning applications including Prima Vera and Mircosoft Project
Supplementary Training : Cost Analysis (using P3)
Maximo
Fire Awareness (CBT)
DSE (CBT)
Environmental Awareness
Combined Survival/Fire-fighting/HUET
Oil and Gas UK Medical Certificate
