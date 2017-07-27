About the Role:

The Role:

Reporting directly to the Planning Team Lead this is a great opportunity to join the onshore planning team. The Asset Planner will be responsible for ensuring that all Central Hub work scopes are entered into the 12 month plan. The successful individual will provide a crucial link to operational planning.



Key responsibilities include:

? Ensure that the Asset 12 month plan is fully populated with all Central Hub activities and ensure these are deliverable within planning constraints.

? Confirm readiness of all activities and work with key personnel to ensure that they understand their role within the planning process

? Communicate 12 month plan to all interested parties

? Liaise with Engineers, Vendors and Offshore Support

? Accountable for resource levelling all activities within 6 month window

? Highlight potential slippage of activities within the plan

? Facilitate Hub Asset Planning meeting

? Attend Bi-weekly NUI Planning Calls

? Planning contact for all Central Hub activities present within the 12 month window

? Attendance offshore as and when requested

? Provide absence cover when applicable



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

? Proven experience of planning/scheduling using Primavera P6

? Extensive knowledge of engineering processes

? Accurate & methodical work ethic

? Excellent organisation & coordination skills

? Oil & Gas Experience

? BOSIET & MIST certified

? Familiarity with Maximo maintenance system



Personal Qualities

? Independent & resourceful

? Excellent communication skills

? Flexible attitude to work

? Team Player

? Analytical



