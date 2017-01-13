About the Role:

My client is currently recruiting for a driven, office-based Asset Reliability Engineer for Wing Turbine and BoP Engineering for a permanent role in Kent. Applicable candidates will be extremely analytical in nature, used to problem solving and issue resolution, have experience in software and asset management.

Requirements:

* Have at least 2 years of applied experience with engineering in the wind sector* Be educated to at least a degree level* Capable of both mechanical and electrical work* Experience in the following areas* Power Conversion* Troubleshooting / Problem Solving* Software Experience* Client-side data analysis tools* Excellent Asset Management Skills* Full UK Driving License

Location: Kent

Salary: Competitive + bonus, pension, insurance

Start date: Immediate

If you are interested in this role, please send a CV and covering letter