Asset Reliability Engineer

Company 
Vivid Resourcing
Location 
Kent,England
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
515678
Posted on 
Friday, January 13, 2017 - 3:21am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

My client is currently recruiting for a driven, office-based Asset Reliability Engineer for Wing Turbine and BoP Engineering for a permanent role in Kent. Applicable candidates will be extremely analytical in nature, used to problem solving and issue resolution, have experience in software and asset management.

Requirements:



* Have at least 2 years of applied experience with engineering in the wind sector
* Be educated to at least a degree level
* Capable of both mechanical and electrical work
* Experience in the following areas

* Power Conversion
* Troubleshooting / Problem Solving
* Software Experience
* Client-side data analysis tools

* Excellent Asset Management Skills
* Full UK Driving License

Location: Kent

Salary: Competitive + bonus, pension, insurance

Start date: Immediate

If you are interested in this role, please send a CV and covering letter