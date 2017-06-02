About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Asset Technical Authority, Mechanical, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Detailed understanding of the equipment, systems and procedures on the unit related to Topsides Equipment, Rotating, Static and Package Equipment

Provide day-to-day competent advice to the operations team within your discipline

Provide support for inspection and repair

Provide input to maintenance system

Ensure the relevant technical assurance activities which are defined in the unit's technical assurance plan are rolled-out, monitor these activities and flag any non-compliance to the relevant Global Technical Authority

Monitor on a continuous basis that the unit performs within the relevant performance standards

Review and approve relevant MOCs as assigned by Operations or Global Technical Authority

Provide technical support to Fleet for Emergency Response

Follow-up discipline-specific queries raised by client



Education

Bachelor's degree (BSc or BEng) Mechanical



Experience

Significant experience in the industry with preferably significant experience with FPSOs

Previous pre-operation experience is preferred (ideally through a complete project phase, i.e. from engineering to commissioning)



Permanent position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 914447









