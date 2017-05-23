Assistant to OIM

About the Role:

Maintain and update the well history records and files. Compile daily and periodic reports based on statistics from field operations. Prepare reports for dispatching and update any relevant computerized records by applying appropriate computer software programs

Maintain and update maintenance records and production records for Repair/Return Orders, Service Orders, Field Work Requests, Production Work Orders, Material Requisitions and Machine Running Hours and Gas Compressor Tracking.

Maintain and update field personnel records, including vacation schedules, timesheets, overtime records and work schedules for Company and contractor personnel, as well as daily catering and lodging records.

Keep up to date all personnel related policies and procedures, perform general administrative duties and provide secretarial and clerical support as delegated by Production and Maintenance Superintendents.

Maintain an adequate stock of stationery materials and necessary clerical supplies to enable continuous and efficient clerical operations.

Handle daily sales gas charts for dispatching and coordinate with crane operator to organize shipping manifest for out-bound field material transfer.

Monitor and record the number of personnel at muster stations during emergency drills and real emergency situations.

Record summary of daily and monthly reports and budget by tracking cost movements at the end of every month

Prepare and distribute night call schedules and job assignment plans for all shops concerned.

Perform HLO duties and Field crew boat control duties as required and provides relief for radio operators during lunch and break periods

Perform Radio operator duties as required and also during evacuation as an essential personnel per typhoon contingency plan.

Actively pursue knowledge of and experience with new equipment and facilities and improved technology, including all new computer software applications.

Practice teamwork within own work group and with other groups at facility to improve overall work efficiency and facility safety.

Set a personal example in safety, workmanship, punctuality, good housekeeping and positive work ethic for all co-workers.

Coordinate and communicate with administration and personnel departments regarding company policy and with logistics department regarding personnel schedules.

Comply with the company's Health, Environmental Protection and Safety policies and procedures, ensuring that all co-workers strictly observe and comply with all company safety regulations.

Contribute to and/or initiate continuous improvement in all areas of secretarial and clerical knowledge and skills, including application of the highest standard of operational safety and Pilization of the most efficient work procedures. Contribute ideas to improve overall operational efficiency and safety systems offshore, including the raising of PRNCA's and other safety control forms



Bachelor Degree in any fields, preferable Business Management, Political science

0-2 years of experience in relevant field

Knowledge in using Computer Software such as MS Word, Excel, Power point, Visio, prepared to learn other software.

Good Typing Skills: Both in Thai and English

Moderate to good command of spoken and written English

Enthusiasm and diligence

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Possess service mind and customer-oriented perception to support key customers and business partners



