Assistant Production Technician

The primary aspect of the role is to carry out the safe and efficient loading/receipt of bulk chemicals, ensuring that:

(i) The SHE aspects of these activities are delivered to the defined standards including the correct and complete documentation for loading/receipt of bulk chemicals.

(ii) Verification checks are carried out in order to ensure the correct material and quantity is loaded to meet the individual customer requirement.



Product Loading and Receipt

The APT is responsible for the dispatch of:

? 96%/77%/100% Sulphuric Acid tankers via a splash fill loading system.

? Sulphur Trioxide (SO3) tankers/demounts via a flanged coupled loading system via a DCS loading sequence.

? Sulphur Dioxide tankers/demounts via a close coupled loading system.

? Ultra-Pure Sulphuric Acid (UPSA) tankers/demounts by both closed couple and splash fill systems via a DCS loading sequence.

? SO2 demounts which at times are required to be imported.

? Molten Sulphur imports.

All of the above activities deal with high hazard chemicals and the tasks are repetitive in nature. The APT must therefore deliver high attention to detail and high standards.

The APT is responsible for the provision of driver inductions for all tanker drivers entering the SAC complex.

The APT role is impacted by short notice customer changes, hence loading patterns may vary, and the APT is required to proactively respond to the changes as required.

Main Plant Assistance

The APT has specific responsibilities defined with the shutdown/start up phase of the Main Sulphuric Acid complex and during any emergency response situation on SAC. The APT will have detailed knowledge and understanding of the operation of both the PS3 and Dilutes plants and is therefore able to provide full operational assistance as directed by either the LPT, or in support of business requirements.

The APT will have sufficient knowledge and understanding of the SO2 Plant in order to provide assistance (in general operating activities) to both the LPT and PT.



The APT will assist in the preparation equipment for MTCE including isolation and decontamination of equipment.



Organisation context and job purpose:

Process Routines

DMS Pressure Pot Changes - change over process is completed in full PPE and RPE as DMS is extremely toxic.

Completes the regulatory FLT daily checklist and stores the information in the appropriate filing system.

Involvement in plant Shutdown Checks alongside the LPT and PT.

Monitors stock tank levels and temperatures of certain products.

Responsible for completing the loading section of the SAC Shift Log.

Involved in plant safety checks such as, safety showers, eye wash bottles and plant alarm testing.

Routine samples and analysis of multiple products



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

NVQ level 2 (or equivalent) in Process Operations

Strong SHE and personal standards. Excellent communication skills - including ability to communicate across a number of different departments, including haulage drivers and Customer service team. Pipefitting skills - In addition, the APT is specifically required to make the critical joints associated with each SO3 load. Process lab analytical skills. Fork Lift Truck license holder (essential for the role). Committed and flexible approach to work, and without direct supervision. Methodical approach, results focussed and with high standards of execution and attention to detail. Good technical skills required



