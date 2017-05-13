Assistant Proj Controls Specialist

Company
Progressive GE
Location
Phoenix
Salary
$0 to $0 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
561915
Posted on
Friday, May 12, 2017 - 5:59pm
About the Role:
*** Looking for someone on the scheduling side, Primavera experience. Introductory work- looking for someone with only a couple years of experience.***
This position is responsible for preparing project cost reports; reviewing project invoices and coordinating payment with internal accounting department; preparing and updating project schedules. Other duties as assigned.
* Requirements:
* Bachelor's degree in construction management, engineering, or related field from accredited program. Entry-level position (zero to two years of professional experience). Strong analytical and problem solving skills. Excellent written & verbal communication skills. Previous internship and/or related consulting experience preferred.
Apply